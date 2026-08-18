Adrigole watermain upgrade delivers a more reliable supply 

Families and businesses in Adrigole can look forward to a more reliable and resilient water supply following the completion of essential water network improvement works by Uisce Éireann.

For many in the community, recent water outages and periods of low pressure have been challenging and disruptive. To help address these issues, Uisce Éireann have replaced approximately 2.5km of ageing water mains with modern infrastructure, that will help reduce the risk of bursts and leaks, strengthen the local network and support a more consistent water service.

The ageing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, resulting in water outages and the loss of treated drinking water – a precious resource. The upgraded network will help reduce disruption, minimise water loss and provide a more dependable service for homes, businesses and community facilities.

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Uisce Éireann would like to sincerely thank the Adrigole community for its patience and understanding while these works were carried out. We recognise the impact water supply disruptions can have on daily life and appreciate the cooperation shown throughout the project.

Jack Cronin, programme manager at Uisce Éireann, said: 'This investment is about delivering real benefits for the people of Adrigole. By replacing ageing pipes, we are helping to reduce the risk of future interruptions and putting in place a stronger network that will better support the community's needs.

'We understand the impact recent disruptions have had on families and businesses and would like to thank customers for their patience while these works were completed. The improvements made will benefit the Adrigole community with a more dependable water supply long into the future.'

The upgrade involved the replacement of water mains along the R574, from the Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir to Adrigole Bridge, with works commencing in late April. While the water mains works were completed in mid-August, final road reinstatement works are scheduled for completion in September 2026.

As part of our commitment to engage with the local community, Uisce Éireann held online briefings with West Cork elected representatives and the Adrigole Water Action Group. In addition, an in-person drop-in project information evening was also held at the Caha Community Centre in late April.

The works were carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson said: 'This upgrade is just one example of how Uisce Éireann is tackling leakage across the country. With more than 65,000kms of underground water mains – enough to circle the earth one and a half times – finding and fixing leaks can be challenging, especially when they are hidden. But progress is being made. National leakage is now at its lowest level ever, reduced from 49% in 2014 to 36% today.