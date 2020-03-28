Gardaí in Bandon arrest five over burglary and theft of a car

Gardaí in Bandon have arrested five people in relation to a burglary and theft of a car, which took place on Thursday evening in the Tralee area.

During the course of the burglary at a domestic residence, a car was taken from the premises as well as a number of personal items.

Yesterday, Friday 27th March 2020 at approximately 8pm, Gardaí in the Bandon Division detected the stolen vehicle driving in the Dunmanway area, Co. Cork and proceeded to stop the car.

The driver and four passengers, three females and two males, all aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and offences contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

All five were taken to Bandon Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before Bandon District Court this morning, 28th March 2020 at 12.30am.