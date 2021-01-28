Gardaí appeal in tracing missing Bishopstown teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old AJ O’Sullivan who went missing from his home in Bishopstown on Wednesday morning, January 27th.

AJ is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slight build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what AJ was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on 021 454 1012, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.