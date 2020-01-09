Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Bandon assault and robbery

GARDAÍ in Bandon are appealing for witnesses in relation to a robbery and assault incident that occurred on South Main Street on August 5th 2019.

At approximately 3.30am, a man in his 30s was walking home after a night out when he approached by three men, one of which stuck him on the nose and stole his mobile phone. The three men then left the scene in the direction of North Main Street.

'The suspect who is believed to have assaulted the man is described as stocky, approx. 5ft 10, mid to late 20s, short fair hair and was unshaven. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans that were ripped on the front of the legs, and black runners,' said a Garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the incident to contact Gardaí at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200.