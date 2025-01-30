Gardaí and RSA issue road safety appeal ahead of the bank holiday weekend

Data strongly indicates that the risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is highest between midday and 3 pm on each of the four days of the St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday Weekend.
It further shows that a driver is most likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision during these hours on Friday, 31st January.
Data collated by the Garda Analysis Service shows that drivers under the age of 25 are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury collision during the hours of darkness.
Those who drive and are aged 17-20 are more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than a collision that leaves them with serious injuries, when behind the wheel during the hours of darkness.
In the first four weeks of 2025, 12 people have been killed in road traffic collisions on Irish roads - 3 fewer lives taken than during January 2024.
An extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation which will take place throughout this St Brigid’s Bank Holiday Weekend got underway at 7 am this morning, Thursday 30th January and will run until 7am on Tuesday, 4th February.
Every member of An Garda Síochána on duty this long weekend will be out conducting road traffic enforcement activity.
We will be focussed on targeting the four offences that are proven to cause fatal and serious collisions:
-
Intoxicated driving
-
Speeding
-
Using your mobile phone
-
Not wearing a seatbelt.
An Garda Síochána and the RSA are reminding all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ahead of the national holiday, drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan and organise a safe way home if socialising over the coming days.
This means leaving the car and the keys at home, arranging a lift, agreeing with a designated driver, booking a taxi, or taking public transport. Walking home or cycling under the influence of alcohol or drugs can also put you and other road users at risk.