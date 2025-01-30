Gardaí and RSA issue road safety appeal ahead of the bank holiday weekend

AN Garda Síochána and The Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to the public to use the roads with care over the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend.

Data strongly indicates that the risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is highest between midday and 3 pm on each of the four days of the St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday Weekend.

It further shows that a driver is most likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision during these hours on Friday, 31st January.

Data collated by the Garda Analysis Service shows that drivers under the age of 25 are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury collision during the hours of darkness.

Those who drive and are aged 17-20 are more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than a collision that leaves them with serious injuries, when behind the wheel during the hours of darkness.

In the first four weeks of 2025, 12 people have been killed in road traffic collisions on Irish roads - 3 fewer lives taken than during January 2024.

2 people under the age of 25 have been killed on our roads.