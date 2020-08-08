Galley Swim on target to raise €35,000 for charities

Perfect weather conditions and a party atmosphere at the Red Strand and Warren Beach were the hallmarks of a successful Galley Head Swim for charity.

Hundreds of people safely lined both beaches for the 10km swim this morning (Saturday, August 8th) while about 90 swimmers took to the water in the hopes of raising €35,000 for two charities.

The event started at 9am from one of West Cork’s most popular beaches, Red Strand, with the top competitors crossing the line at the Warren at 11.45pm.

There were an estimated 50 boats on the water supporting the 19 solo swimmers, and the 21 teams who took on the 10km in relays.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Geoff Wycherley told The Southern Star they wanted to do something to support the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue volunteers because they have to buy their own equipment despite all the selfless work they do.

He said they also wanted to make a donation to the Marymount Hospice – with 100% of the money raised being divided equally between the two.

The organising committee – consisting of Pat Mulcahy, Justin Crowley, Geoff Wycherley and Tony Rafferty – were delighted with the inaugural race, which was held in July 2019.

The event was so well supported by local boat owners, fishermen and businesses that all costs were covered. The event got the same fulsome support again this year.

In 2020, the committee welcomed a new member Paul Melody to the team and were delighted with the return of all their sponsors, namely Secon, Smugglers Cove, The Lagoon Activity Centre, The Celtic Ross Hotel and A Cut Above.

A small social barbeque for the swimmers and their families took place afterwards at the Warren, and there was a special place reserved for the winner, local man, Jaydee Marc.