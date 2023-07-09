Galley swim makes call for boats to patrol event

Organisers of the Galley Head swim have made a call for boat-owners to help safely patrol next month’s swim.

Following on from last year’s hugely successful event, the fifth Galley Head Swim is back on Saturday, July 22.

Raising money for Marymount Hospice, Cancer Connect and CoAction West Cork, swimmers will head out from Red Strand beach, around the iconic Galley Head in West Cork, finishing the intensive 10km swim on Warren Beach. Last year’s swim raised €83,068 and organisers are hoping to achieve a similar figure this year.

However, for safety reasons, every swimmer and relay team taking part must have their own boat accompany them during the swim, and organisers have now made a public plea for help.

‘We need boats! So, we’re putting out a call to anyone in the wider Cork area or beyond that has a 5-metre rib with at least a 50HP engine to come down and get involved.’ said Justin Crowley of the Galley Head Swim Committee.

‘The swim has grown and grown over the past few years, with people coming from all corners of the country to take part, however we only have so many boats in our locality so we’re looking for some help in that department.’

In four years, the event has raised €269,430. In 2022 alone, the Galley Head Swim managed to raise €83,068 for charity. With this year’s event already sold out, organisers are expecting a similar figure again. ‘We’ve always said, you don’t need to donate money in order to donate, you can donate the use of your boat for the day, a gallon of petrol for a rib, or even just your time, whatever it may be,’ said Justin. ‘We’re calling out for ribs as they tend to work best with the swimmers, however boats that are regularly used in the ocean and have a ladder that swimmers can use easily are viable also.’

Those wishing to help should email [email protected] or call Margaret on 087 244 5821. See galleyheadswim.com