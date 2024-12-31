Future Kinsale to launch new entrepreneurship programme for creatives

FUTURE Kinsale has announced that it will launch The Art of Business and the Business of Act 2025 (Abba) in February, a pioneering entrepreneurship programme tailored to individuals working in the creative arts.

Designed for aspiring and established creative entrepreneurs, this twelve week programme will equip participants with the tools, mentorship and business knowledge needed to transform their artistic passions into successful businesses.

Led by Future Kinsale director Adrian Wistreich, the programme builds on his proven success supporting creative entrepreneurs. Participants will gain the practical advice and inspiration necessary to grow their creative enterprises.

Abba is open to a wide range of creatives, including visual artists, craft makers, writers, performers and those with existing creative businesses.

Visit www.futurekinsale.ie for more details.