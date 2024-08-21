Fundraising extravaganza for Marymount Hospice

THE Skibbereen Sports & Fitness Centre is honoured to be hosting a fundraising extravaganza that will include a soccer tournament, a kids mega play zone, food trucks, and live music on August 24th in aid of Marymount Hospice. The event will not only foster community spirit, but will also raise essential funds for Marymount Hospice. It is a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together in support of a cause that touches so many lives.

The fundraiser has been inspired by a man who touched many lives, Tony Salter, whose dedication to community and support for locals has left a mark on everyone. His kindness and legacy will be carried forward in his memory.

Marymount Hospice has been a beacon of hope and comfort for countless families facing difficult times. As a leading palliative care provider, Marymount is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. The service is made possible through generous community support.

For more information on the upcoming fundraising day, contact 028-22624 or email [email protected].