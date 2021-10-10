Funding to upgrade Belgooly’s stinking wastewater plant

FUNDING has been announced which, it’s hoped, will improve the malodours from Belgooly’s wastewater treatment plant.

Smells have plagued village residents for years but funding for an upgrade has now been secured under the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme to address the ongoing issue.

The Southern Star first reported on the problem in September 2020, when residents said the plant was ‘not fit for purpose’ and demanded that it be moved and that a new plant replace it.

One woman said that the smell was so bad her child was ‘empty retching’ after playing on the green.

At the time Irish Water confirmed that an upgrade of it was not on the cards during its current investment planning process. Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said she first became aware of the issue when canvassing in February 2020.

‘This is a serious quality of life issue with clear health and environmental implications. Residents there have to keep their windows closed, and at times they can’t let their children out to play.

‘My team has been working with local residents and Irish Water on this issue. It is brilliant to see some progress at last.

‘Other West Cork plants, such as Ballineen/Enniskeane and Ballinspittle will benefit from this funding.

‘However, there are still issues in Shannonvale and Kinsale that need to be resolved. I am continuing to meet with Irish Water on a regular basis on these and similar issues,’ the deputy added.