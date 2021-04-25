Funding scheme for outdoor recreation projects now open

Applications are now open for funding outdoor recreation projects to support the adventure tourism sector in rural communities, according to Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan.

The €14 million in funding, provided under the Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure Scheme, will support the key objectives of Our Rural Future - the Government’s ambitious new policy for Rural Ireland.

'The funding announcement will support outdoor recreation tourism and further its potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for rural towns and villages', said Deputy O'Sullivan.

'I believe Cork has the potential to be the outdoor, adventure-tourism capital of the world. And while this funding is a significant boost to outdoor recreation tourism, it will also benefit and improve the health and well-being of rural communities.'

Nationally, the €14 million in funding is to develop rural Ireland’s unique natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits and adventure activities such as hiking/mountaineering, cycling, horse-riding, canoeing/kayaking, swimming, surfing, sailing, rock-climbing, fishing, paragliding and hang-gliding.

The fund will also provide for significant investment in the development of outdoor trails, walkways, cycleways, blueways, tidal pools, floating boardwalks and bridleways.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to consider opportunities to develop recreational amenities and increase public access and enjoyment of rural Ireland’s mountains, lakes, rivers, forests, beaches and bogs.

Projects applications will be accepted from Local Authorities under the following Measures:

* Measure 1 for small scale projects requiring funding of up to €20,000,

* Measure 2 for medium scale projects with funding of up to €200,000,

* Measure 3 for large scale projects seeking funding of up to €500,000, and Project Development Measure funding of up to €50,000 for development costs for strategic large scale projects.