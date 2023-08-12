Funding delay has left rehab unit ‘in limbo’

WEST Cork TD Michael Collins has called on Senator Tim Lombard to apologise for accusing him of ‘misleading’ the public on issues regarding Bantry General Hospital, after it emerged that funding for a new stroke rehabilitation unit has stalled.

According to Deputy Collins (Ind), plans for a new rehabilitation unit has passed the design and tender stages, but is now ‘in a kind of limbo’, waiting for government funding to be approved before it can proceed.

‘It is my understanding that the successful contractor is ready, willing, and able to start work as soon as the funding is made available,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘It’s shovel-ready,’ said the TD, who claimed the delay with funding only arose when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly made a recent visit to Bantry General Hospital.

‘I have been informed that the minister said funding will not be allocated in this calendar year,’ said Deputy Collins, who claimed this is a further example of how the government is neglecting the people of West Cork.

Deputy Collins – who was recently accused by Senator Tim Lombard (FG) of engaging in ‘blatant and persistent negativity’ about Bantry General Hospital – called on Sen Lombard to retract his comments, apologise to the people of West Cork, and start fighting for local healthcare services.

‘Failure to award funding this year could lead to the project having to be re-tendered and further delayed,’ said Deputy Collins.

Given the continued rise in building costs, the TD said the delay could lead to a possible 25% increase in the cost of the project in 2024 – a figure that could add €2m to the cost of the overall project.

The TD is of the opinion that only partial funding is needed for work to commence this year, and he called on the Government to ‘quit stalling and start the work’.

Sen Lombard responded to the TD’s comments, saying: ‘Bantry General Hospital is currently undergoing the most significant redevelopment ever.

‘Millions are being spent to complete work on a new endoscopy unit, as well as a new stroke unit, which is phase two. That is a follow-on from the €750,000 which was spent on opening a new Local Injury Unit last September.

‘Staff levels are also at an all-time high. There are 300 full-time staff, six full-time consultants, and 18 house doctors.

‘My concern,’ said the senator, ‘is that if we keep on talking down Bantry General Hospital for political gain our ability to recruit staff at the hospital will be grossly affected.’