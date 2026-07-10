Fulbright Educational and Cultural programme winners announced

A doctor from Timoleague has been awarded a spot on a prestigious and highly competitive international educational and cultural exchange programme to further her ground breaking research.

Dr Elsa Harte is a specialised foundation doctor in neurocritical care at Cambridge University Hospitals, who has contributed to research on critical illness, Covid-19, and sepsis, has been selected as one of this year’s 19 Fulbright Irish Awardees.

Sponsored by the US Department of State the Fulbright bilateral exchange programme selects outstanding candidates across disciplines ranging from health, technology, science and business to the arts, heritage and the Irish language.

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From August 2026 to August 2027, selected academics, professionals, artists, students and Irish speakers will attend leading US institutions to research, study, teach and collaborate with experts in their fields.

Elsa will undertake a Masters in Translational Research and Applied Medicine at Stanford University.

She will study how scientific discoveries can be translated more effectively into new medicines, technologies, and clinical trials, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for critically ill patient.

Ríon Ní Dhonnabháin from the Lough in Cork city, but whose grandfather is from Castletownshend where she spends a lot of time, has also been selected for the programme.

She will study at the New School in New York on their fashion and society masters degree programme,

Ríon’s creations often find themselves in between fine art and fashion and among her fans are singer-songwriter CMAT, who has showcased Ríon’s designs in her videos.

The Fulbright programme has played an essential role in strengthening the special relationship between the US and Ireland and building lasting ties between both nations by facilitating academic and cultural exchanges.