From Innishannon to Albert Square for Aidan

AN Innishannon actor is making waves on Albert Square after landing a role in in the popular BBC soap, Eastenders with his West Cork accent intact.

Former Hamilton High School student and Trinity College graduate Aidan O’Callaghan made his debut appearance on Monday night playing Lewis Butler, the new manager of the Prince Albert gay bar, run by Kathy Beale.

The 33-year-old, who is also a qualified pharmacist, and moved to London in recent years, has previously appeared in Emmerdale in 2018, as well as TV series The Rook and Wolfe and is set to star in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin this summer.

Aidan is the son of David and Carmel O’Callaghan, who own the well-known Auntie’s Bar in Tower, and regulars there were glued to the TV screens on Monday night to watch the couple’s son make his debut appearance on the soap.

In the opening episode on Monday Aidan strikes up a friendship with Ben Mitchell and his husband Callum Highway while discussing an LGTBQ+ campaign.

Aidan, who gets to come home to Cork as often as he can is understood to be very excited with his new role and Hamilton High School wished him all the best in his career.