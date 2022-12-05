Freezing weather set for West Cork

FREEZING weather and dangerous driving conditions are heading West Cork's way this week according to Met Éireann, which has issued a moderate weather warning lasting until Saturday at 11am as the country prepares for a period of cold weather.

The warning comes as an arctic airmass sets in, which is forecast to bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads. Showers of hail, sleet and snow are forecast for the second half of the week.

While the prospect of snow can be an appealing one, head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack has said that the chances of snow in the south of the country are slim.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, she said that snow is likely to remain in the north of the island, but that people should be aware of other concerns such as black ice.

'Donegal is likely to get snow on Wednesday night, Northern Ireland, Cavan, Monaghan, maybe parts of Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo,' she said. 'But it’s unlikely to get down to Dublin or Cork or even Galway. That snow on Wednesday night will freeze over, generally the odd snow flurry is likely but it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry certainly right through over the weekend, that may change for next week.'

Met Eireann are advising road users in particular to be extremely cautious when driving due to potential dangerous road conditions.

'Ireland has a huge network of secondary roads and it’s obviously not possible to grit them all so even though the weather itself will be dry, the ground is super saturated and quite waterlogged and that will freeze over, and that’s what we mean by black ice.'

The current weather forecast for West Cork sees temperatures dropping to 0°C - freezing point - overnight on both Wednesday and Thursday nights, with Cusack saying that the weather forecaster may need to issue a low temperature warning in coming days, as it is expected that ground temperatures could reach -6 or -7°C.