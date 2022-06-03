Free events to celebrate creativity of young people

A SERIES of events are planned for West Cork as part of the Cruinniú na nÓg programme, which will take place on Saturday, June 11th.

A national day of free creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland’s Creative Youth Plan and is unique to Ireland.

This year will see a true return to in-person events with creative showcase events at Chapel Hill School of Art in Macroom and Bandon Town Hall included in the countywide programme. These will be family centred events which will see a host of young people join in to demonstrate their creative talents.

Cork County Council’s libraries in Bandon, Dunmanway, Kinsale among others, will host a range of free creative activities, including storytelling, art workshops and film screenings as part of the national day of creativity.

Youth theatre groups will also present brand new original theatre in Kinsale and Castletownbere as part of ‘Youth Theatre Cork 22’, an initiative supporting the development and production of high-quality youth theatre across the county.

Cork county mayor Gillian Coughlan said: ‘It is wonderful to see such a wide range of events curated to celebrate the creativity of children and young people in Cork County. Creativity provides us with an opportunity for expression and learning, which is key to our personal development at any age. I look forward to seeing the return of live events this year and encourage young people right across the county to get involved in person or online and experience all that Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 has to offer.’

Full details of the countywide programme are available at corkcoco.ie