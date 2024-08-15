Free admission to heritage sites around country

THERE will be free admission to a number of heritage sites during National Heritage Week.

The week has now become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events, on August 17th and 18th.

Organised by the Heritage Council, the week, which runs from August 17th to 25th, hopes to stimulate interest, meaningful inclusion and community connection with OPW sites.

The OPW is pleased to support National Heritage Week to ensure individuals, groups and families can get out and explore what Ireland’s heritage sites have to offer.

This year’s National Heritage Week provides an ideal opportunity to highlight deep-rooted connections between OPW Heritage Ireland sites across Ireland.

There are more than 100 events taking place across the country, where everyone from big organisations to small voluntary community groups come together to make significant contributions to the celebration of our national heritage.