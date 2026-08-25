Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
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Dan Joe O'Driscoll (Bandon) having a go at horse ploughing with instruction from Caroline O'Driscoll (Kilbrittain) at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club held a competition ploughing training day on Christy Draper’s farm, Artiteige, Kilbrittain. The event was sponsored by Ryalls Farm & Industrial Equipment, Watergrasshill who were appointed as a Kverneland dealer last year.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run - Cork
Ahiohill, West Cork, Ireland. 2nd Aug, 2026. Ahiohill Vintage Club held its annual Vintage Harvest Day today. Thousands of people attended, many from different parts of the country, to see farming demonstrations, farm machinery and much more. Andrea Deane and Katelyn Collins from Kilbrittain with a Krone Big M 500 mower. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Aug, 2026. Rosscarbery Family Festival held a sandcastle & Sculpture Competition on the Warren Beach today, with well over 100 teams and individuals entered into the competition. Pictured making a start to their sculpture of a shark are David & Joachim Whitford from Reenascreena. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Amy & Ellen Murphy, Carrigaline, taking part in the 1st Cork Crosshaven Sea Scouts Myrtleville- Fountainstown 2km / 1km Swims, 13th August 2026. Photo Siobhán Russell
At the Bandon Grammar School Debs event, Alex Hunter, Tizzy Kingston, Peppa Bateman and Andrew Lovell.
Caroline Whelton, Courtmacsherry (left) and Ellen Buckley (Lislevane) pictured passing Broadstrand Beach during the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks on Sunday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Bandon, West Cork, Ireland. 11th Aug, 2026. Bandon Grammar School held a pre-debs party today. Around 120 students attended the event, before travelling onto Cork for the Debs Ball. Attending the event were students Aodhán Brennan and Elva McAuley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Baltimore, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Aug, 2026. Baltimore Sailing Club held 'Women on the Water' today, a charity event to raise money for Breakthrough Cancer Research. The activities included a water treasure hunt, swim and a charity auction with participants urged to wear pink. Looking for clues in the treasure hunt were Eva & Anna Ludgate and Grace Statham, all from Baltimore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Aug, 2026. Rosscarbery Family Festival held a sandcastle & Sculpture Competition on the Warren Beach today, with well over 100 teams and individuals entered into the competition. Pictured with their sculpture of the FIFA World Cup are Aisling Lynch; Rían O'Keeffe; Sadie Hourigan and Ciara Lynch, all from Glandore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
David Tobin, Muireann O'Donovan, Diarmuid Warren and Olivia Morgan at the Blue Haven kinsale ahead of the Community School Debs event.
Taking part in the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks on Sunday last were (left to right): Caít O'Sullivan and Marjorie Connolly from Clonakilty and Úna Scannell, Rossmore. Photo: Martin Walsh.
August 15thth, 2026, Bantry.
The All-Ireland Coastal Rowing 2026 Championships taking place in Bantry this weekend attracted huge crowds, not all the spectators were concentrating on the rowing. Here Sadie Brennan, Celina Hurley and Katie Brennan enjoying the morning sunshine.
Credit: Andrew Harris.
Enjoying the Baltimore Sailing Club Women on the Water fundraiser for Breakthrough Cancer Research and Marymount Hospice were local girls - Maya O'Flynn with Ciara, Caoimhe and Emma Cottrell. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Aine McConville, Lily Aherne, Jenn Dynan and Sara Walsh, all from Kilbrittain enjoying the festivities at the Timoleague Harvest Festival. Photo: Martin Walsh.
A community concert held during the Bere Island Festival raised a total of €1,137 which was presented to two local organisations, the St Michael's Church Graveyard Committee and the Bere Island Heritage Centre. From left: Teresa Hall (graveyard committee), Graham Reid (concert organiser) and Barry Hanley (Bere Island Heritage Centre).
Kathryn Kingston (co-ordinator, Caha Centre) and Khanyo Dlamini at the launch of the Memory Walk at the Aviva. The Beara Memory Walk will take place on September 20th at 11am in Adrigole.
Lucy Martin, Dermot O'Driscoll, Cici Curtis, Frances Hegarty, Eva Laughlin, Sophie Hegarty, Jenny Murphy and Franet Lechtansti taking part in the Women on the Water event hosted by Baltimore Sailing Club to raise money for Breakthrough Cancer Research. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rosscarbery Family Festival held a sandcastle and sculpture competition on the Warren Beach where over 100 teams and individuals entered the competition. Taking a break from the competition were Robbie Ward, Jess Ward and Sophie Browne, all Owenahincha. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Seád Ní Mhaoilmhia (Kinsale) competed in the horse ploughing class and also had a go at tractor ploughing with a Massey Ferguson 147 at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club’s competition ploughing training day which was held on Christy Draper’s farm, Artiteige, Kilbrittain. (Photo: David Patterson)
Carbery Rangers fan Katie Murphy had some time at the playground in Union Hall prior to the Cork county senior A football championship game between Carbery Rangers and O'Donovan Rossa at the Black Field in Union Hall. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Watching the children's fancy dress parade at the Timoleague Harvest Festival were (from left) Mary and Sean O'Brien (Ballinadee), Amy Harrington (Timoleague) with Jamie and Jackie McNamara (Ballinadee). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The welcome sign to Courceys Parish has been kindly looked after by the Brennan family and friends of Barrell’s Cross with new planting on a yearly basis. Courcey Rural Development group has also supported the voluntary efforts of everyone.
Larry O'Brien and Niamh Kavanagh at Shanley’s Bar last Saturday night where Niamh (Eurovision Song Contest winner), performed lead and backing vocals on the soundtrack of The Commitments with Dancing With the Stars contestant Larry, who is her number one fan.
Enjoying the Clonakilty Tidy Towns Summer BBQ and being presented with their Golden Brush Awards are Liina Veski, Diarmuid Cregan (joint chairperson), Thelma Barry, and Roni Coomey.
At the recent fundraiser, Darts for Diabetes Ireland, is Shane Nugent, special guest ‘The Magpie’ William O’Connor, and main organisers Mary Nugent, Alan Murphy and Róisín Ní Shúilleabháin.
The Bantry Summer Cup winners. Thanks was expressed to the Maritime Hotel for the sponsorship.
The All-Ireland Coastal Rowing 2026 championships took place in Bantry last weekend and attracted huge crowds. Amongst the spectators were Jacinta Buckley with Charlie the dog.
(Photo: Andrew Harris)
The beach packed with boats and crews getting ready to race at the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing 2026 Championships which took place in Bantry last weekend. (Photo:
Andrew Harris)
St Fachtna’s Silver Band led the opening procession at the Ballydehob Summer Festival last Saturday.
Traditional wooden sail boats gathered at the quay last Saturday as a part of the Ballydehob Summer Festival.
Nicola Hurley, All-Ireland U14 road bowling champion, with her dad Kevin and her uncle James.
Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Pat O’Leary (referee) and Paul Walsh (Kanturk), ahead of the Doheny versus Kanturk McCarthy Insurance Group sponsored Cork senior A football championship match held in Kilmurry last Sunday.
Nearest-the-pin at the Dunmanway Soccer Club’s golf classic was Kevin Crowley. His prize was presented by JB Malane, club chairman.
The winning GUI team at the Dunmanway Soccer Club’s golf classic were Finn Kearney, Conor Farr and Dom O’Mahony.
Ciara O'Sullivan with the large contingent from Newcestown camogie club who cheered on their clubmate as Cork won the senior All-Ireland camogie final.
Aoibheann Ní Dhrisceoll of CCÉ Baile Núis was the All-Ireland winner of the Junior Davy
Cup for bodhrán (over 18 years) at the 2026 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast.
Ronan, Darragh and Conor McSweeney at the recent Newcestown GAA’s golf classic which was held at the Bandon Golf Club.
Baltimore Tidy Towns expressed thanks to everyone who supported their coffee morning last Tuesday. Back: Catherine Roantree, Gwyn Owen, Ros Rourke, Lesley Lawn, Tweet Devlin and Jonnie Goyer. Front: Maureen O'Hanlon, Nadine Schaefer, Judy Naylor, Annick Legon and Miriam Nolan.
Ilen Rovers expressed thanks to Mark and Orla Lee of Skibbereen Garden Centre for their very generous sponsorship of a new set of jerseys for the U10 girls team. The girls were delighted to showcase them last Friday evening at their game against Bantry in Church Cross. Back: Holly O'Sullivan, Sophie O'Sullivan, Sarah Swanton, Ailish Baker, Anna O'Neill, Roisin Cottrell and Leah Sadiković. Front: Muireann Daly, Maggie Nyhan, Sadie Kiely, Sofia Lee, Myah Musgrave, Ciara Duggan and Laura O'Mahony.
Jimmy and Josie Cullinane.
Cllr Ann Bambury and Paddy Ryan.
Noel and Tony with Agnes O'Brien.
Kyle Wilmot and Harry Sebury from Bandon looking at the tractors on display at the Ahiohill Vintage Club’s annual harvest day. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sarah Lynch is the Belle of Belgooly 2026.
Five volunteers from Kinsale were recently awarded Long Service Medals for their selfless dedication to support the local community. Four of the recipients are (from left) Margaret Buckley, Denis Twomey, Robert Cast and James O’Mahony. Rose O’Riordan unfortunately could not attend the event and is missing from the photo.
Councillor Marie O’Sullivan and Kinsale Tourist Office manager Angela Shanahan admiring the wonderful exhibition of Irish Lace in the Tourist Office all this week.
Local boy Johnny Fleming was in energetic mood at Lislee during the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks last Sunday with his mum Michelle and grandmother Noreen. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) engaging with fellow walkers as his friend and local Ray Doherty listens intently while they make their way through Courtmacsherry village on the Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks . (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Skibbereen RFC had a golf classic last weekend which was a great success. Munster Players Josh and Fineen Wycherley with Gavin Coombes, Kevin Hourihane, Dave Wally and Pat Harrington.
Liam Quirke (winner) with his son David and Skibbereen RFC members Nealie Hourihane and Ollie Farrell.
Noel Kearney, Diarmuid Hayes and Tim Joe O’Regan.
Daire Calnan with his uncles Gearoid and Finbarr.