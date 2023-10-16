‘Foul play’ ruled out in death of woman

GARDAÍ investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman in Bandon last Sunday evening have said they are treating it as a ‘sudden death’.

Gardaí and ambulance services attended the scene on Sean Buckley Terrace shortly before 10pm, where the woman was pronounced deceased.

Her body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem took place, while the scene at the house was preserved as gardaí carried out enquiries into her death.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan of Bandon Garda Station said that following a post mortem, it is being treated as a sudden death and ruled out foul play.

‘A file will be prepared for the coroner as a result of the post mortem ,’ said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.