Former polo player pleads guilty to drink-driving

November 15th, 2023 7:48 PM

By Southern Star Team

JUAN Carlos Gadea (40) of Ballinaclough, Rosscarbery pleaded guilty to the charge at Clonakilty District Court. Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on June 10th last, gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision at Ballinaclough, Rosscarbery.

While at the scene they observed that the defendant was the sole occupant of the car, which was on its side in a narrow road.

‘He admitted he was driving and they arrested him on suspicion of drink driving and a breath specimen taken from him gave a reading of 70mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who has no previous convictions, lives with his longterm partner in a rural area near Rosscarbery.

‘His house is a number of metres from where the accident happened.

He is originally from Argentina and was a professional polo player in his early days,’ said Mr Murphy.

He said his client had been working as a fulltime driver but has already started a career change and is training to become a commercial fisherman.

‘He won’t be before the court again and he is embarrassed and contrite. He instructed me to plead guilty to the offence and is seeking a deferral on the driving disqualification.’

Judge James McNulty disqualified him from driving for three years, which is to take effect from December 8th and he also convicted and fined him €100, giving him 30 days to pay the fine.

