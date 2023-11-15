Former polo player pleads guilty to drink-driving

JUAN Carlos Gadea (40) of Ballinaclough, Rosscarbery pleaded guilty to the charge at Clonakilty District Court. Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on June 10th last, gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision at Ballinaclough, Rosscarbery.

While at the scene they observed that the defendant was the sole occupant of the car, which was on its side in a narrow road.

‘He admitted he was driving and they arrested him on suspicion of drink driving and a breath specimen taken from him gave a reading of 70mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who has no previous convictions, lives with his longterm partner in a rural area near Rosscarbery.

‘His house is a number of metres from where the accident happened.

He is originally from Argentina and was a professional polo player in his early days,’ said Mr Murphy.

He said his client had been working as a fulltime driver but has already started a career change and is training to become a commercial fisherman.

‘He won’t be before the court again and he is embarrassed and contrite. He instructed me to plead guilty to the offence and is seeking a deferral on the driving disqualification.’

Judge James McNulty disqualified him from driving for three years, which is to take effect from December 8th and he also convicted and fined him €100, giving him 30 days to pay the fine.