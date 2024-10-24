Former Fine Gael TD Jim Daly is named new chief executive of consultants’ body

FORMER Cork South West Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly has been appointed chief executive officer of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA).

Mr Daly who is from Drinagh but lives in Clonakilty, will join the IHCA from the Private Hospitals Association where he has served as chief executive for the past two years.

He served as a TD representing West Cork from 2011 to 2020 and was Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People at the Dept of Health from 2017 to 2020 and chair of the Committee on Children and Youth Affairs from 2016 to 2017.

‘Jim brings considerable experience and insights as a healthcare representative leader, policy maker, and legislator, said IHCA president Prof Gabrielle Colleran. ‘He joins us at the start of a vital new phase for both the association and our overall health service. We look forward to Jim and the executive team playing a pivotal role in shaping this development.’ Mr Daly is also a former county councillor and a former principal of Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin in Skibbereen.