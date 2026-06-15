Florist's generous gesture to fight lonliness in West Cork

A WEST Cork florist has come up with a novel way to spread some joy during National Loneliness Awareness Week.

Amy Hennessy, who runs Hillside Flowers in Leap, is launching a community initiative to encourage others to reconnect with someone who may be feeling isolated.

Throughout the week, from June 15th to June 21st, Amy will be leaving mini bunches of flowers in public spaces with a hand-written note encouraging whoever finds them to spend time with someone who may be feeling lonely and help brighten their day.

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‘The idea came to me while out delivering flowers,’ Amy told The Southern Star. ‘I've often noticed that some recipients, particularly older people or those living alone, are keen for a chat when I arrive. I've even been invited in for a cup of tea on occasion.

‘While I usually can't stay long, those interactions made me realise how important a simple conversation can be and how many people in our communities may be experiencing loneliness.’

Amy explained that the Lonely Bouquet concept started 13 years ago with a flower farmer in Belgium.

The original idea was that someone would stumble across a bouquet left in a public place and bring it home.

‘I loved the idea but wanted to put my own spin on it,’ said Amy. ‘Rather than encouraging people to keep the flowers, I'd love for them to pass them on to someone else. Sometimes all we need is a little excuse to knock on a door or spend some time with someone we haven't seen in a while.’

Amy, a third-generation florist who left her teaching post to follow in her mother’s footsteps, plans to assemble more than two dozen mini bouquets and leave them in locations across a 20km stretch from Rosscarbery to Leap, Union Hall, Drinagh and Skibbereen.

Her daughter, she said, thinks it’s a ‘great idea’. She added: ‘She often sees first-hand how happy flowers can make people and understands that they help to carry important messages. Loneliness Awareness Week falls during her final week of school before the summer break, but she's already asked if she can help hide some of the mini bunches for people to find.’

Amy hopes the initiative catches on and she’d love to make it an annual event. She said: ‘It would be so nice to hear from people who find a mini bunch and discover where it eventually ends up.

‘Even if someone doesn't come across one of the bouquets, perhaps the campaign will encourage them to pick up the phone, send a text or even write a good old-fashioned letter. If it inspires similar initiatives elsewhere, that would be fantastic to see.’