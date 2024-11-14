Final respects paid in New York for West Cork man

THE County Cork Association of New York has lost another great West Corkman, and a thirty-six-year member, the esteemed Dan Donovan.

Dan died at his home in Staten Island on Monday, October 28th surrounded by his family. He would have been 80 years old on November 5th.

Dan was born and raised in Ballygurteen, Clonakilty and was the second eldest of eleven siblings, born to the late William O’Donovan and Katherine (O’Leary) O’Donovan.

Dan received his early education at the National School in Ballygurteen. He worked on the family farm before getting a job with McCarthy’s Bakery in Dunmanway.

In August 1964, he sailed from Cobh on the SS America for New York in pursuit of the American Dream. He settled in Staten Island, first living with his aunt, Nora Pendergast. In 1965 he was drafted into the US Army and was assigned to the Combat Engineers in Fort Carson, Colorado. He was honourably discharged in 1967.

He then began his long career in the banking industry on Wall Street working for Morgan Guaranty Trust, which later merged with J P Morgan. Dan worked there for over thirty years rising through the ranks to the office of vice president before retiring in 1998.

He then started a second career at the bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi in Jersey City, retiring as vice president in 2010.

Dan was a dedicated member of the County Cork Association for 36 years, having joined the association in February 1988. He supported the many functions, fundraisers, journals, and historic events hosted by the association and marched proudly up 5th Avenue on St Patrick’s Day behind the Cork banner.

In addition, Dan was a long serving member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), Division 4, Staten Island. He was also a member of the St Patrick’s Society of Brooklyn.

As well as being a proud Corkman, Dan was also a proud American citizen. Although out of Ireland for sixty years, he never forgot his native county and returned regularly with his family.

The association is grateful for Dan’s dedicated service and expressed sympathy to his wife Eileen, his two children Daniel and Mary Ehmer, son-in-law Thomas Ehmer and to his two grandchildren, Orla and Daniel.

Sympathy was also expressed to Dan’s siblings, Barry, Frank, Johnny, Florence, Eileen, Noelle, Mary, Marion, and Carmel, and the extended O’Donovan family in the US, Ireland and England. Dan was predeceased by his sister Kathy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.