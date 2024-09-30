Final respects for Noreen Hickey

NOREEN Hickey nee (Kelly), May 3rd, 1956 to August 17th, 2024, Ballycommane, Durrus, Bantry and South Square, Sneem, Co Kerry.

Growing up in Ballycommane, Carrigboy National School in Durrus was where Noreen received her early education.

It was there that she developed a love for the Irish language and in her final year there, she got the opportunity through the school to go to Cuil Aodha during the summer to study and live the language.

It was a trip that she often fondly recalled.

After national school Noreen attended the vocational school in Bantry where she studied up to her Inter Certificate and as many did at that time, left school to seek employment.

Noreen was just sixteen years old when she met Eugene Hickey and the two of them travelled to Manchester, England in 1972 in search of work. Then after some years there, the pair returned to Ireland with a fish and chip van that they had bought in Liverpool.

This was the start of many ventures that were to follow over the years which included: music shops in Bantry, Clonakilty and Sneem; the Golden Grill take-away on Main Street, Bantry; the Red Rose Café, Bantry and not forgetting Vaughan’s Pass shop and café on the Cork Road, Bantry.

Vaughan’s Pass was a very popular cafe for the passing truck drivers. Noreen was also responsible for their purchase of Willie Pa’s Bar and Restaurant, Colomane, Bantry.

Noreen’s parents were Mick and Hannah Kelly from Ballycommane, Durrus.

She has three brothers, Tim-Joe, Michael and Bernie and two sisters, Mary and Eileen.

Noreen and Eugene were married on June 1st, 1974, so on the first of June this year, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Willie Pa’s surrounded by their family. They have two children, a son Morgan and a daughter Claire.

They also have ten grandchildren, Emma, Peter, Tara, James, Katie, Grace, Jack, Aoife, Eoghan and Kevin. All through the years Noreen and Eugene would keep in touch and visit their friends and family in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Noreen also loved to sit down and watch Manchester City matches with her husband and grandchildren as they all support the blue side of Manchester. Noreen was a terrific businesswoman, mother and ‘Nana’ who always put her heart and soul into both her family and her work.

Noreen passed away peacefully in her home in Ballycommane on August 17th surrounded by the people who loved, and still love, her.

May she rest in peace.