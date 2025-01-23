Final respects for Dorothy Quinlan (Roche)

THERE was sad news this week in the community when the death of Dorothy Quinlan (Roche) was announced.

A business founder in Schull’s golden age, Dorothy and her family took on a portfolio business in the Courtyard. The Roches then spread their wings and flew solo, taking ownership of the East End Hotel.

It was a learning curve for them, having never run a hotel before, but they soon got to grips with the intricacies of the business.

Throughout her life Dorothy had a great love for music. She also shared a passion for sailing with her brothers Barry and the late Denis Quinlan and then Capella racing, with some success, in the Schull Harbour Sailing Club events.

In her last days in Schull Community Hospital, nothing gave her greater pleasure than watching the summer sailing in the harbour.

Her death is a double blow to the Quinlan family who lost Denis only last July.

Dorothy will be missed by her much loved sons Cian and Brian, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Nicky, grandchildren Ella and Darra, brothers John, Barry and the late Denis and Mark, her extended family and many friends.

May she rest in peace.