Festival hopes to bring as many men named Michael Collins into one place

Plans are already in place this summer to bring together the largest gathering of men named Michael Collins into one place, just ahead of the centennary of his assassination at Béal na Bláth on August 22nd 1922.

The volunteer team of Newcestown Festival are also hoping to enter the Guinness Book of World Records in the process and it will form part of their overall festival, the first held in three years due to Covid-19, which will run from August 14th to 21st.

Organisers of the festival, who met earlier this week to plan this major event, are asking that those named Michael Collins come to the village on Sunday August 21st for the record breaking attempt. They are also hoping those with the same name of 'The Big Fella' will come from all over the country and even abroad.