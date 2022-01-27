News

Festival hopes to bring as many men named Michael Collins into one place

January 27th, 2022 9:19 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Organisers of Newcestown Festival are hoping to bring the largest number of men named Michael Collins in the one place later this summer

Plans are already in place this summer to bring together the largest gathering of men named Michael Collins into one place, just ahead of the centennary of his assassination at Béal na Bláth on August 22nd 1922.

The volunteer team of Newcestown Festival are also hoping to enter the Guinness Book of World Records in the process  and it will form part of their overall  festival, the first held in three years due to Covid-19, which will run from August 14th to 21st.

Organisers of the festival, who met earlier this week to plan this major event, are asking that those named Michael Collins  come to the village on Sunday August 21st for the record breaking attempt. They are also hoping those with the same name of 'The Big Fella' will come from all over the country and even abroad.

 

