Fernhill House set to host business awards

August 28th, 2024 9:00 AM

Fernhill House set to host business awards Image
Fernhill House Hotel will be the venue for this year's business awards gala lunch.

FERNHILL House Hotel in Clonakilty has been confirmed as the hotel partner for this year’s Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards.

The awards, now in their fifth year, opened last week for entries. Over the years the gala awards lunch/dinner events have taken place at Inchydoney Lodge and Spa Hotel, Clonakilty; The Maritime Hotel in Bantry, and the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

‘We’re delighted to have the 2024 awards lunch back to Clonakilty,’ said Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star. ‘It’s also fitting that Fernhill House Hotel, who won the Overall West Cork Business of the Year in 2023, will be hosting this year’s function.’

Michael O’Neill of Fernhill House Hotel said the awards were a great initiative.

‘We were thrilled to win West Cork Business of the Year. We’re really looking forward to hosting the gala awards lunch,’ he added.

• To enter the West Cork Business and Tourism awards for 2024 visit www.westcorkbusinessandtourismawards.ie 

*****

