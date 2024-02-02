Fernhill House Hotel crowned Overall West Cork Business of the Year

FERNHILL House Hotel in Clonakilty has been crowned Overall Business of the Year for 2023 at the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards.

The announcement was made by Jason Hawkins, ceo of Carbery, at a gala luncheon in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on Friday afternoon.

The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are presented by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery.

Fernhill House Hotel is a family-run hotel specialising in weddings and family occasions.

‘Customer service has been the very cornerstone of the business since our grandmother Mary O’Neill from Skibbereen opened Fernhill as a country house hotel in 1967,’ said proprietor Michael O’Neill.

The hotel is famed for its gardens, and everything in the business takes its inspiration from them, he added, including Fernhill’s own gin, food, decór, fresh floral displays, sustainability and more.

Fernhill House Hotel also took home the award for Best Customer Service sponsored by Blackwater Motors.

Other winners from the event included Eugene Scally of Scally’s Supervalu in Clonakilty, who was presented The Southern Star's 2023 West Cork Business Ambassador and Dursey Boat Trips, who were crowned Fáilte Ireland's Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year.

Jack Regan of Trend 7 Media was named West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for full coverage and a photograph special from Friday's event. In shops February 8th.

Full list of winners

Best New Business: Wizard & Grace. Sponsored by Collins, Brooks & Associates.

Best Small Business: The Skibbereen Food Company. Sponsored by OfficeMaster.

Best use of Creative Marketing: Celtic Knot Events. Sponsored by Masterkabin.

Best Family-Run Business: Gougane Barra Hotel. Sponsored by Cork County Council.

Best Tourism Experience: Kinsale Mead Co. Sponsored by Cork Airport.

Best Customer Service: Fernhill House Hotel. Sponsored by Blackwater Motors.

Best Medium/Large Business: Glenview Heating. Sponsored by Lilly Ireland.

West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year: Jack Regan - Trend 7 Media. Sponsored by Access Credit Union.

West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year: Dursey Boat Trips. Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland.

West Cork Business Ambassador: Eugene Scally. Sponsored by The Southern Star.

Overall Business of the Year: Fernhill House Hotel.