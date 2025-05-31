Feel the force and do it anyway at Dunmanway

THE streets of Dunmanway might resemble a Hollywood movie set this June bank holiday weekend as ‘Feel The Force’ returns to the town.

The Star Wars-themed festival, which won the Best Festival awards at The Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards earlier this year, is expanding this year to embrace Super Heroes and Villains.

The brainchild of Malaysian native Newry Bakry and his wife Caroline, who are also the founders of the West Cork Tuskens, this year’s festival will be officially opened by the Malaysian Ambassador to Ireland, Wan Aznainizam Yusri and his wife in St Patrick’s Hall (renamed Tatooine for the festival).

Another new addition to the festival will be Malaysian street food, with Malaysian chefs from Dublin and Cork descending on the town.

Not only is Newry a super Star Wars fan and cosplayer, he is also a collector of Star Wars memorabilia, a toy and model customiser and a diorama creator.

Festival committee member Catherine Crowley said this year’s celebration promises to have ‘something for everyone ‘who is a fan of the mammoth film franchise, or of superheroes and villains.

‘We have added the theme “Star Wars versus Superheroes and Villains” this year and we want to thank all the local businesses for their continuing support for the festival. Shops and businesses will be decorated with movie memorabilia, while lots of people’s favourite characters will be around the town on Saturday and Sunday.’

Both St Patrick’s Hall and Dunmanway Sports Hall (renamed Jakku for the weekend) will host spectacular exhibitions with collectors and vendors displaying and selling film memorabilia.

‘One of the highlights this year will be the specially-made Sith Throne on display, which was made by Newry and it’s stunning to see; people can get their pictures taken sitting on it. There will also be a comic character trail, workshops, demos, cosplay, podcasts and street entertainment for all the family.’

This year’s festival will culminate on Sunday with a street parade where the cosplayers will be joined by anyone who wants to dress up as their favourite Star Wars, superhero or villain character.

Visit www.feeltheforce.ie for the full programme of events.