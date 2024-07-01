Father, pregnant woman and sister all lost on flight

A MAN who lost both his parents and his three-year-old sister, on Air India Flight 182, has written a book describing his life since the bombing.

Sanjay Lazar from Mumbai had been due to take that flight with his family, but at the last minute, had not accompanied them on their visit to Canada. His world was torn asunder when he learned of the bombing.

His mother was seven months pregnant at the time. Sanjay has written On Angels’ Wings – and says it’s the first book in a trilogy which will outline the events in relation to the fateful flight and the circumstances leading up to the incident, as well as the resilience and courage he needed in the aftermath.

To coincide with the anniversary, Sanjay has made the e-book available for free on Amazon.

Sanjay has a chapter in the book titled ‘The love of the Irish’, in which he says that in all of his decades of travelling the world, he has never encountered such genuine warmth, love and compassion as he has in Ireland.

Sanjay hopes to have the second book, Blood of Angels, published before next year’s 40th anniversary. In the third book of the trilogy, Sanjay will include interviews with many of those who were involved with the tragedy as it unfolded, the search and rescue teams, divers, doctors, nurses and members of the community who helped and supported the families in any way.