Families celebrate after places on Kinsale school bus secured

OVER 30 secondary schools students from the Ballinhassig area, who were left without a place on the school bus to Kinsale, have been given a lifeline after it was confirmed that an extra bus has been sanctioned by the Department of Education and Bus Éireann.

As highlighted by The Southern Star in August, the parents of the students were forced to drive in and out to Kinsale Community School on daily school commutes.

All the students are ‘concessionary’ bus ticket holders and were told by Bus Éireann that schools in Carrigaline, Rochestown and Bishopstown are nearer to them than their chosen school in Kinsale.

One parent, who did not wish to be named and has two children attending Kinsale Community School, said they had lost any hope of securing a bus at this point, but has welcomed this latest development.

‘It was becoming very stressful as I am spending nearly an hour a day driving for school commutes and I had to make back the time at work then,’ she said.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said he was informed by Minister for Education Norma Foley that her department and Bus Éireann are seeking an operator to provide extra school capacity for the route, with talks already in place with a bus operator.

‘This is such a relief for the over 30 students and the 20 or so families who have had to start the school year without school transport,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, who had met with the parents in Kinsale before the commencement of the school year.

‘I have raised this at every level and I am overjoyed with this news. It means the parents, who in some instances were spending more than two hours in their cars, can now benefit from the fact that their child can jump on a school bus.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said that he really hopes that this is the last year of school bus issues.

‘The long awaited review of school transport needs to be completed and we need to see a situation where any child who wants to avail of school transport can do so within reasons.

‘I am keenly aware that there are still students without school bus tickets throughout my constituency.’