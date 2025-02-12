Extreme weather exposes shortfall to tree felling licences

STORM Éowyn and other extreme weather events in recent weeks have highlighted the need for reform of the country’s licensing for windblown trees.

That’s the viewpoint of Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South and leader of the Fine Gael delegation in the European Parliament.

‘Ireland’s forestry sector is already facing significant challenges, and the slow licensing process for clearing windblown trees is not helping matters,’ Kelly stated.

‘Storms like Éowyn have caused widespread damage to forests across the country, but current regulations are preventing forest owners from acting swiftly to salvage valuable timber and protect their woodlands.’

Under the current system, a felling licence is required to clear windblown trees, a process that can take years to secure. Additionally, if a forest road is needed to extract the fallen trees, another licence is required, further delaying recovery efforts.

‘This is unworkable,’ Kelly stressed. ‘By the time a licence is granted, much of the fallen timber has already rotted, leading to unnecessary economic losses for forest owners.’

The MEP warned that delays in removing windblown trees could have serious consequences beyond financial loss, which would affect forests across the country.

‘When trees are uprooted and left in place, they create a domino effect, pulling down surrounding trees and causing further destruction. On top of that, precariously positioned trees pose a real danger to people walking in or working around these forests,’ he said.

He is calling for an expedited licensing process that allows for the rapid felling and removal of windblown trees where necessary.

‘We need a fast-track system that enables forest owners to act quickly after a storm,’ he said. ‘Other European countries take immediate action to clear fallen trees – Ireland needs to do the same.’

He also emphasised the importance of a streamlined process for replanting.

‘Forests play a crucial role in our fight against climate change, and when trees are lost due to storms, they must be replaced as soon as possible. A more efficient planting licensing system is essential.’

As extreme weather events like Storm Éowyn become more frequent due to climate change, MEP Kelly stressed that action is needed now.

‘If we’re serious about supporting forestry in Ireland, we must reform the licensing system to allow forest owners to react when disaster strikes. We have a new government in place, who have committed to reviewing the forestry appeals process. As part of this, the procedures for licensing of windblown trees should also be updated. We should not let the opportunity go to waste.’