Extra car park critical for Bandon traders

A COUNCILLOR has suggested that someone should take a video of the footpath on McSwiney Quay in Bandon, which he described as ‘a complete mess’, while another councillor compared the road surface there to the ‘surface of the moon.’

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District while discussing ongoing works in the town.

‘There are bits of the wall along the footpath jutting out and the surface is completely uneven, it’s a complete mess,’ he said.

‘It definitely needs significant improvement works but maybe not on the scale of the ongoing works on South Main Street. Someone should do a video of this footpath.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) agreed with him and said improvement works should be carried out there and also along St Patrick Quay.

‘Do it now and spruce up that side of town and then improve the road surface on McSwiney Quay which is like the surface of the moon,’ she said.

Council officials acknowledged that bits of walls are coming out along McSwiney Quay but said they currently don’t have funding for the works.

They also agreed that the standard of footpaths on the quay would be different to that on South Main Street.

Cllr Coleman also raised the issue of the provision of an extra car park in the town, which he said is the most critical issue as a replacement must be made for the loss of current car parking spaces due to the works in the town.

He said it is ‘the elephant in the room’, while Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said he and his fellow councillors are getting it from people every day and that it is the main concern for many businesses in the town.

Padraig Barrett, municipal district manager for Bandon Kinsale pointed out that there is an abundance of car park spaces in the town, more so than any other town, with many not all, on street.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony told councillors that they are finalising a draft strategy to be sent to senior management and will update councillors as soon as they have more information.