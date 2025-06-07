Events to support and appreciate carers

A RANGE of events will take place throughout West Cork to mark National Carers Week, from June 9th to 13th.

These events are designed to celebrate the work of family carers in our community, and are being hosted by Family Carers & Older Person’s Development workers in the region.

A family carer is someone who cares, unpaid, for a family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction, needs additional support.

Those in this role are encouraged to come along to any of the events, meet local supports and make connections.

‘Celebrating Family Carers’ takes place in Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on Tuesday June 10th from 10.30am to 1pm.

Meanwhile, ‘The role of a Carer - A space for myself’, art therapy workshop with Patricia Perry, will take place in Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on Thursday 12th June from 11am to 1pm.

To book either event contact Debbie Hayes on 083 3943336 or Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on 023 8856818.

A tour of Bantry House and Gardens followed by lunch is planned for Thursday June 12th from 11.30 to 2pm. To book Contact Gemma Casey on 087 9103036. Self-care for carers and an information session on the transformative power of bio magnetic therapy takes place in the Beara West Resource Centre on Firday June 13th followed by a light lunch from 12.30-1.30 followed by second session from 1.30-2.30pm. Contact Liz O’Driscoll on 027 – 70998 to book your place

Finally, free relaxation massages for carers by a qualified therapist are on offer in Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre on Tuesday June 17th from 10am to 1pm. Contact Gráinne on 028 23572 to reserve an appointment time.