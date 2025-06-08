Essential Old Timoleague Roadworks begin in Clonakilty

Cork South-West Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan has welcomed the commencement of essential improvement works on the Old Timoleague Road in Clonakilty.

The works, which has been a key priority for Senator O’Donovan following commitments during the local and general elections, will address long-standing flooding and poor road surface issues that had been deeply affecting residents and other users.

Speaking on the works, Senator O’Donovan said that ‘this project has been a major concern raised by the community in Clonakilty over a long number of years, and was raised by many during the elections of 2024. The improvements will make a real difference for people living in the area.’

The road will be temporarily closed for a number of weeks while the works are underway, and alternative routes will be signposted.

‘Improving road infrastructure in West Cork is so important to ensure access for users, safety of residents and vitality of businesses’ said Senator O’Donovan.

‘I want to thank Cork County Council and the OPW for their commitment to this project and to the residents that I engaged with on this issue. Road infrastructure has been put to the side in West Cork for far too long and I am determined to deliver common sense solutions. This project is just one of several that I am committed to delivering on for the people of West Cork.’,