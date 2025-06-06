West Cork ‘brimming with talent’ as businesswomen celebrate success

SIX local business women have been chosen to represent Network Ireland West Cork at its national awards later this year, following the group’s ‘Businesswoman of the Year Awards’, held at the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa.

Among the award winners are Kinsale’s Gilly Brazier, founder of the ‘The Pink PA’, who was the winner of the ‘Emerging Businesswoman’ category, and Bantry’s Carly O’Donovan, of Blueberry Care Kerry and West Cork who won the accolade of ‘Established Businesswoman’.

Alongside these were Enniskeane’s Michelle Fox of Michelle Fox Interiors (‘Creative Professional’), Clogagh’s Aislinn Horgan of the company, By Aislinn Medical Micropigmentation (‘STEM Professional’), and ‘Networker of the Year’, Dunmanway’s Sandra Maybury, of Maybury Marketing.

Also recognised on the day was Clonakilty businesswoman Barbara Nugent, of Transilient Coaching Ltd., who was awarded the Solo Businesswoman’ award.

The winners will now go on to represent the West Cork branch at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards later this year.

Network Ireland West Cork President Anna Healy praised this year’s finalists and winners, saying that, with 24 exceptional applications across six categories. ‘it’s clear that our branch is brimming with talent, courage, and innovation. I’m incredibly proud of each finalist for their commitment in entering the awards and thrilled to celebrate their achievements today.’

‘Congratulations to all the winners, you truly represent the best of West Cork business. A heartfelt thank you as well to our judges for the care and consideration they brought to such a difficult decision. We now look forward to celebrating our branch winners at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards in September.’