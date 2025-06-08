John Callaghan to climb Kilimanjaro for three local charities

WEST Cork native John Callaghan is again going the extra mile — or in this case, the extra 5,895 metres — for three local charities close to his heart.

This July, John will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Connect, West Cork Rapid Response, and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue.

A dedicated volunteer driver for Cancer Connect, John donates his time each month to transport patients from across county Cork to hospitals and treatment centres in Cork city.

Now, he’s taking his commitment to new heights — quite literally — in a show of gratitude and continued support for the charities making a life-changing difference in his community.

Last year, John completed an impressive feat by climbing Carrantuohill, Ireland’s highest mountain, seven times in seven days, raising over €16,000 in the process.

Inspired by the incredible response and eager to raise even more this year, he’s chosen a more ambitious goal: scaling Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Importantly, John is covering the entire cost of the trip himself, ensuring that 100% of all funds raised go directly to the three chosen charities.

‘These three charities represent the very best of what makes West Cork so special – community, courage, and compassion,’ says John. ‘They support people at their most vulnerable, and I wanted to take on a challenge that reflects their commitment.

Kilimanjaro will be tough, but it’s nothing compared to the battles faced every day by the people these services help.’

Visit iDonate.ie to contribute.