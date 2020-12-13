Eir and Airtricity in firing line over lights and potholes on town bridge

A COUNCILLOR has said it was ‘a joke’ that the last time lights on Macroom bridge went out, it took almost five years to replace them and he said locals should be hired by local engineers to do this work.

Cllr Martin Coughlan (Ind) raised the issue of lighting on the bridge at a recent meeting of Macroom Municipal District in County Hall.

‘It’s fairly frustrating that we just can’t get someone local to do a small job. It’s probably just a trip switch that’s gone off at this stage and it happened before and we got a local guy in to fix it,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘With Airtricity this could continue for another five years and the last time it was a laughing stock and it was a joke around the town. Pressure needs to be put on them to fix it.’

Senior executive engineer James Dwyer said he has contacted Airtricity and that they have ordered a part and that as soon as they receive it, it will be put in place.

Cllr Coughlan also pointed out that resurfacing works on the bridge have been delayed because they are waiting for Eir to remove a duct on the bridge.

‘It’s in an appalling state with potholes and people are going mad about it. The money was secured for this six months ago with a contractor in place and we’re still waiting for Eir to shift this duct and nothing has happened since.’

Mr Dwyer said he shares the councillor’s frustration on both fronts and they are still waiting for Eir to locate this duct.

‘I understand the lights installed on the bridge were LED longlife units, which would require little or no maintenance and it’s particularly disappointing to see one has gone out more or less after a year,’ he said.

Cllr Coughlan said that half of the lights on the handrail barriers are gone also, which doesn’t look well, particularly at night.

Cllr Ted Lucey (FG) said that Eir ‘seem to be almost invisible’ as no one can get them and said it’s a ‘health hazard’ crossing the footpath on the bridge.

‘Can we write to the Minister or the county engineer Padraig Barry explaining that our engineers here are blue in the face from it?’ asked Mr Lucey.