EFFIE Neill recently held a very successful fundraising concert at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff.

The Beara-based singer, who raised €5,650 for RNLI Lifeboat Castletownbere, was delighted to have a host of guest performers including Louise Morrissey, Paddy O’Brien, Derek Bourke of Crystal Swing, as well as Joe Mac and Barry Doyle.

Those who attended this special fundraiser said it was a fantastic night with top class entertainers, loads of prizes and a terrific atmosphere.