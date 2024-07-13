Eccles Hotel is on the market for €5m

GLENGARRIFF’S historic hotel, The Eccles, has gone on the market with a guide price of €5m. The four-star hotel, with commanding views over the picturesque bay and Garinish Island, was one of the country’s first purpose-built hotels, dating back to 1745.

It was purchased in 2016 by Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle, then already experienced in the sector, with Ray running the stylish Wineport Lodge in Athlone and Eoin the man behind Wicklow’s boutique Brooklodge Hotel.

Some of the hotel’s famous guests down the years included George Bernard Shaw, and Pippa Middleton – sister of Kate – who stayed at the hotel, in 2017, when she attended the wedding of her friend Camilla Campion-Awwad. The hotel is listed with CBRE Ireland, part of a global commercial real estate service.