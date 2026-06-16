Durrus set for festival weekend

A POP-UP market is a new addition to the three-day Durrus Festival later this month, writes Jackie Keogh.

Darts tournaments, face painting, a dog show, craft displays and demonstrations, Irish dancing and live music are just some of the events taking place from June 26th to 28th.

'We’re always trying to think of new ideas for the festival and ways to bringing people into the village, so this year we decided to organise a market,' one of the event organisers, Monica McNulty, told The Southern Star.

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'We've even booked a trad band called Mooncoin to play during the market to add an old Irish feel, and give it a sense of occasion.’

The response to the new initiative has been very positive.

The organisers have had a lot of interest in stall spaces from local makers, artists, crafters and small businesses.

Durrus Festival, which is run by the Durrus and District Community Council, began in the 1980s.

Every year it raises money for different local projects and amenities, but more than anything, Monica said: 'It’s about bringing people together and creating lots of life and fun around the village.'

This year, all of the money raised will be used to help upgrade the playground, which is something that the Durrus and District Community Council has been talking about for a long time.

With the help of a CLÁR grant, Monica said: 'It's something that is actually going to happen, this year, which is really exciting for the entire community.'