Dunmanway man grew 29 cannabis plants for pain relief

A MAN who admitted to possession of cannabis plants valued at more than €12,000 said that he was growing the plants for his own personal use for pain relief.

Clonakilty District Court heard that gardaí had a warrant to search the property of Barry Brown (64) at Coolkelure near Dunmanway on July 9th 2023.

When they searched the property they found 16 small cannabis plants in a bedroom and 13 larger plants growing in a polytunnel. The value of the plants was estimated at €12,800 and an amount of cannabis worth about €500 was also seized during the search.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy told Judge James McNulty that his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had been fully co-operative with investigating gardaí. He said that Mr Brown had endured severe health problems over a number of years and was taking several types of prescribed pain medication.

Mr Murphy said that his client had suffered multiple organ failure in 2010, had both hips replaced in 2013 and 2014, had a knee replacement in 2014 and suffered a stroke. He said that Mr Brown had also been diagnosed with different types of cancer in 2016 and in 2018.

He said his client was using the plants for his own pain relief and there was no question of him dealing drugs or supplying anybody else.

Judge McNulty said that the State had made a significant investment in Mr Brown’s care over the years and he should appreciate that and not break the law in the future.

Mr Murphy said that his client had learned his lesson and was no longer using cannabis. Jude McNulty convicted Mr Brown of possession and cultivation.

For simple possession he was fined €300. On the cultivation charge he was sentenced to 90 days in prison, suspended for two years. The prison term was suspended on condition that he keep the peace for two years and would have nothing to do with any illegal drugs.

He was also required to make himself available to provide a saliva sample if required by gardaí to monitor his compliance with his pledge to stay drug-free.