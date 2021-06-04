Dunmanway chemo patients urged to make contact with hospital to confirm time

ANY patients due to attend for chemotherapy or other treatment in the Dunmanway Day Unit over the next seven days are asked to contact the hospital on 021-4922324 to confirm their appointment.

In a statement issued this afternoon by Cork University Hospital, CUH has asked ‘all patients that are due to attend for chemotherapy or other treatment in the Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit’ in the next week should make contact.

It added: ‘Management at CUH wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the emergency department in emergency situations. Where appropriate, the public should contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.’

Patient care is paramount in CUH and hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.