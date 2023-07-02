Distillers toast success at Irish awards

HYDE Irish Whiskey, which is matured in Skibbereen, recently took away the south regional award at the 23rd annual National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Established in 2016, the company now ships to over 65 counties across the world with plans to expand the range of multi-award-winning whiskeys into new markets.

Also honoured on the night were West Cork Distillers who won the outstanding achievement award. Established by school friends Ger McCarthy, John O’Connell, and Denis McCarthy in 2003 the company now employs more than 150 in Skibbereen and exports whiskey to over 70 countries.

Both companies found support from their local enterprise offices at early stages of their successes.

Hyde Irish Whiskey was supported by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office South Cork, while West Cork Distillers began with their Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West and then accessed support from Enterprise Ireland to grow their business globally.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices South Cork and Cork North and West, work with client companies across the county in a range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice, and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins congratulated the winners. ‘By showcasing your innovative spirit and remarkable achievements, you not only encourage others but also contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of our county. May you continue to thrive,’ he said.