Dispute over ‘missing’ email to Piper’s

CORK County Council has taken issue with Piper’s Funfair owner Brendan Piper’s assertion that he received no response to his correspondence about offering half his bail bond in order to set up his funfair in the newly-resurfaced Pier Road car park in Kinsale.

The Star recently reported how Brendan had emailed Cork County Council on April 25th, outlining that he had come with €15,000 for a bond.

In the email, he also proposed that the money could be lodged to the Council’s bank account as a security against any potential damages to the surface of the town park.

He also proposed that upon the removal of the funfair in September, Jason McSweeney of Snow Transport & Tarmacadam Ltd would carry out any remedial works to the surface of the car park.

Cork County Council was seeking a bond of €30,000 from Brendan before he was allowed set up the funfair, a figure calculated on the cost of re-surfacing the car park.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Brendan said he received an acknowledgement of his letter later that day, April 25th, but did not receive a further reply to his proposal.

He is adamant that he received nothing further.

‘I have checked everywhere, including my spam box, but I haven’t received a reply to my proposal. I should be setting up the funfair now but it doesn’t seem likely now,’ said Brendan.

However, a spokesperson for Cork County Council said that a full reply was sent to Brendan by Council official Niall Healy on April 27th and that the details of that reply was confidential between both parties.

‘Cork County Council can categorically confirm that a comprehensive email response was issued on April 27th,’ said a spokesperson.

Brendan has written to Council officials again this week to seek clarity on the missing email.