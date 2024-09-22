Disposable vape ban is ‘a win’

THE government’s decision to ban disposable and flavoured vapes can’t happen soon enough, said FF environment spokesman Christopher O’Sullivan, describing legislation to ban disposable vapes as an important step for both public health and the environment.

‘These vapes are a scourge on the environment. Nicotine is a highly addictive drug and we’re acting to make vapes less accessible to young people,’ he said, urging colleagues to look more closely at other types of vapes on the market, ‘such as HHC vapes, which are also raising concerns in the community.’

Deputy O’Sullivan called for disposable vapes to be banned in July last year.

In February he also raised concerns about HHC vapes, which are sold in vape shops, after a University of Galway study linked the semi synthetic cannabis to psychotic illness.

‘In light of these findings, it is imperative that we delve deeper into the implications of HHC use and its legal status,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said at the time.