DECADE OF RESEARCH: Cancer charity’s Caheragh links

Breakthrough Cancer Research (BCR) is celebrating 10 years of research excellence, and recently announced a €2m injection in research funding to find urgent new treatments and improve early detection for Ireland’s seven most lethal cancers.

These diseases cause nearly half of all cancer deaths in Ireland and their incidence is expected to double in the next 30 years. BCR has strong West Cork ties as it funds the Cork Cancer Research Centre which was set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh. At the announcement were Frances Drummond, BCR research manager, and Orla Dolan, BCR chief executive, and Gerry’s daughter. (Photo: Darragh Kane)