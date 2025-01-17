Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Deadline arrives to apply for the €5k Jane Anne Rothwell Award

January 17th, 2025 4:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Deadline arrives to apply for the €5k Jane Anne Rothwell Award Image

Share this article

FRIDAY January 17th is the deadline to apply for the  Jane Anne Rothwell Award, a €5,000 grant to an emerging female artist – from Cork, or based in Cork – working in any discipline.

Jane Anne Rothwell, who died in 2028, was chair of Cork Midsummer Festival for five years from 2013 to 2018, and was a champion of women in the arts. The award supports projects that respond to the city of Cork – whether that involves traditional arts venues, digital activities, surprising site-specific locations, or its communities.

The successful applicant will be awarded €5,000 to develop a piece of work or realise an event as part of the 2025 Cork Midsummer Festival. Applicants should submit a short cover letter including their statement of intent, and an outline of their proposed project. This should be submitted with a preliminary budget, CV and links to previous work to [email protected] with ‘Jane Anne Rothwell Award’ in the subject line.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended