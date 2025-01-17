Deadline arrives to apply for the €5k Jane Anne Rothwell Award

FRIDAY January 17th is the deadline to apply for the Jane Anne Rothwell Award, a €5,000 grant to an emerging female artist – from Cork, or based in Cork – working in any discipline.

Jane Anne Rothwell, who died in 2028, was chair of Cork Midsummer Festival for five years from 2013 to 2018, and was a champion of women in the arts. The award supports projects that respond to the city of Cork – whether that involves traditional arts venues, digital activities, surprising site-specific locations, or its communities.

The successful applicant will be awarded €5,000 to develop a piece of work or realise an event as part of the 2025 Cork Midsummer Festival. Applicants should submit a short cover letter including their statement of intent, and an outline of their proposed project. This should be submitted with a preliminary budget, CV and links to previous work to [email protected] with ‘Jane Anne Rothwell Award’ in the subject line.