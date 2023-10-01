Dad who punched wife gets seven months’ jail

A DAD-of-two who punched his wife in the face at their family home has been sentenced to seven months in prison for the assault.

The 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to the assault charge at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 12.28pm on November 13th last gardaí in Bandon received a report of a domestic incident at a house.

The accused ‘made the call to gardaí and told them that he had a dispute with his wife, and punched her in the face.

‘He knocked her over the couch and struck her a number of times,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that she had visible injuries including significant bruising to one of her eyes. She attended Bandon Garda Station the following day to make a complaint about her then husband.

When arrested and interviewed, the defendant made full admissions. The court heard that he has two previous convictions, including one for assault and one for the possession of drugs, going back several years.

His solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client is no longer living in the family home. He said it was accepted by both parties that the marriage was volatile.

‘This couple should have separated long before this, as there had been verbal and physical assaults between them,’ said Mr Fleming.

‘My client did assault her and he had drug issues and smoking cannabis sent him into a paranoid anxious state. He has mental health issues also and didn’t address the physical complaints.’

Mr Fleming said his client, who is now living in emergency accommodation and has lost contact with his children, even reported the assault to gardaí that night.

‘He no longer takes drugs and has skills in IT and is hoping to get work in Skibbereen. Would it be useful for him to be seen by the probation services?’ he asked.

Judge McNulty politely declined his suggestion and said this assault was too serious to be dealt with by a fine or community service.

He sentenced him to seven months in prison while recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100, with no cash required.