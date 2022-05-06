Cyclists raise €57,000 for Air Ambulance

A TEAM of 18 cyclists from Clonakilty Cycling Club successfully made it from Malin to Mizen Head, raising over €57,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The group covered the 630km challenge over the bank holiday weekend describing it as an outstanding success.

They were especially grateful for a personal donation of €10,000 from the chief executive of American financial giant JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, who heard about the cycle on his first visit to Clonakilty after their takeover of Global Shares.

Global Shares’ chief operating officer Stuart Sloane was one of the 18 to do the cycle.

Anthony O’Donovan, chair of the club said: ‘We were absolutely astounded by Jamie’s generosity. It was an unbelievable donation and it means we are hoping to hit the €60,00 mark.’

The group covered 150km on their first day after departing Malin, 176km on day two when they battled heavy rain and wind, 150km on day three, and 150km on day four when they arrived in Mizen in perfect conditions.

Cyclist Justin O’Brien said, with the exception of a few punctures, the cycle went brilliantly. ‘We’ve raised far more than we had hoped. The generosity of people and businesses has been outstanding,’ he said.